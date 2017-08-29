Welcome to Stromboli
Volcanic activity has scarred and blackened much of the island, but the northeastern corner is inhabited, and it's here that you'll find the island's famous black beaches and the main settlement sprawled attractively along the volcano's lower slopes. Despite the picture-postcard appearance, life here is tough: food and drinking water have to be ferried in, there are no roads across the island, and until relatively recently there was no electricity in Ginostra, the island's second settlement on the west coast.
Leave central Taormina by air-conditioned coach and relax on the 1-hour journey north to the Port of Milazzo, just west of Messina. Hop aboard a motorboat and speed through the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea to Panarea in the Aeolian Archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Small yet stunning, the island of Panarea is a picture-perfect delight boasting a tiny whitewashed village surrounded by pristine beaches. Enjoy some free time to explore, perhaps shopping in the village’s quaint stores or relaxing on the beaches. You can also use the time to enjoy lunch at a local cafe; ask your host for tips!Return to the port at the pre-arranged time and cruise across the water to Stromboli, an island named after its active volcano. Spend time at leisure in Stromboli village, admiring its black lava-sand beach and pretty houses decked with vibrant flowers. After watching the sun set over the steaming volcano, head back to port and enjoy a light dinner on board your boat (at your own expense).Then, it’s time for your evening’s highlight: a boat ride around the island to see Stromboli’s volcanic activity. Cruise until you reach a clear spot for viewing Sciara del Fuoco, where the most dramatic lava eruptions take place. Small eruptions and detonations occur frequently (usually around every half hour), so have your camera ready to capture bright explosions of liquid lava and rocks propelled into the air, against the backdrop of the night sky. After watching one of Sicily’s best natural fireworks displays, cruise back to the Port of Milazzo, and then return to central Taormina by coach.
Meet your guide in Taormina, hop aboard an air-conditioned coach, and depart for the port of Milazzo on the northern coast of Sicily. From here, it’s a 2-hour ferry trip to Panarea Island, one of the smallest islands in the Aeolian archipelago, and beloved for its rugged scenery and tranquil pace of life. On Panarea, you’ll have several hours at your disposal to explore, lounge over lunch, or go for a swim in the sea. In the afternoon, you’ll climb back on board and will head north to the island of Stromboli, which is famous for its resident active volcano, often seen puffing clouds of smoke. On Stromboli, visit the town of Scari, where you’ll stay until sunset; your itinerary is up to you, so dine, swim, browse or meander as you choose. Before leaving the island, you’ll venture to the Sciaria del Fuoco (“Stream of Fire”), a geological future in the volcano where magma frequently erupts. Once you depart Stromboli, you’ll return to Milazzo at 10:30pm. From there, board your air-conditioned coach, which will return to Taormina around midnight.
Depart in the morning from your hotel in Cefalù to Milazzo Port. The first islands you will reach will be Panarea, the smallest island in the Aeolian Archipelago and once called Euonymos. It is also one of the most attractive, because of its unspoiled natural beauty and its interesting evidence of ancient civilizations.Arrive in Calayunco Bay to enjoy free time for visiting the town, going to the beach or having a therapeutic mud bath. Depart from Panarea and transfer to Stromboli, an island of volcanic origin (in fact the island is itself a volcano). Stay until the sunset.Continue towards 'Sciara del Fuoco' to admire the spectacular night activity of the volcano from the boat. The volcano creates a splendid play of light, lightening up the darkness with the intensity of its explosive energy.Return to Cefalù around midnight.
Take this flight and discover Sicily’s volcanoes: Etna, Stromboli, and Vulcano. You will be picked up from Taormina and your first flight will be over the top of Italy’s highest volcano, Etna. After that you will continue on to admire the Aeolian Islands from the air, all the result of volcanic activity as seen in Stromboli which is in an almost continuous state of eruption. During the flight you will have the chance to have an amazing long distance overview of Lipari, Panarea and Salina. Due to their natural beauty and continue volcanic activity, the Aeolian Islands are listed by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.
Take this flight and discover Sicily’s volcanoes: Etna, Stromboli, and Vulcano. You will be picked up from Taormina and your first flight will be over the top of Italy’s highest volcano, Etna. After that you will continue on to admire the Aeolian Islands from the air, all the result of volcanic activity as seen in Stromboli which is in an almost continuous state of eruption. Once you get to Panarea, you will visit this lovely island and have lunch in a traditional local restaurant or in a charming five star hotel overlooking the Islands. You will also be offered the opportunity to hire a boat and discover the beautiful shore of the island. Along the flight, have a chance to see Taormina, Tindari's cathedral, Lipari and Panarea. Due to their natural beauty and continuing volcanic activity, the Aeolian Islands are listed by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.