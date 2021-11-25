The 10 best places to visit in Sicily

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Sicily is not exactly a secret, but as a well-known part of a very popular country, it miraculously retains an under-the-radar quality – there's still so much to uncover. An undisputed Mediterranean beauty since the time of the ancients, the Italian island of Sicily shamelessly seduces anyone who so much as dips one little toe in its turquoise waters.

From hidden coves to exhilarating sweeps of white, black or golden sand, Sicily’s emblematic paradise-like beaches require little introduction. Ditto for fiery Mt Etna, granita, crunchy cannoli oozing ricotta cream, and a top-drawer food scene. And that’s just the beginning.

Look beyond the Sicilian coast and kitchen, and you find a kaleidoscope of places to visit bursting with artistic masterpieces, cultural jewels or natural beauty in abundance, depending on which hilltop village, baroque town, rural winery or lemon farm you pinpoint on the map. Scenic trains, buses and boats make getting around Sicily part of the experience for adventurers. Alternatively, a rental car unlocks the most remote creases of the island’s mountainous interior.

If you have just a few days in Sicily, stay in one place. Count 2 weeks for a grand tour of the island’s Arab-style cupolas, Byzantine mosaics, ancient Greek temples and volcanic vineyards. And wherever and whenever you go, expect silver-screen views.

1. Valley of the Temples

Best for history nerds and romantics

The Temio della Concordia in the Valley of the Temples at Agrigento. Gurgen Bakhshetyan/Shutterstock

UNESCO’s temple logo is a mirror of star-turn Tempio della Concordia at Agrigento’s breathtaking Valley of the Temples – and that says it all. So don’t miss Sicily’s most spectacular archaeological site, strung along a rocky promontory by the Mediterranean, where the ancient Greeks erected Doric temples, tombs and sanctuaries 2500 years ago. Vestiges of the subsequent 12km-long city walls and gates built around Akragas – by then the fourth-largest city in the ancient world – are equally evocative.

Planning tip: In summer, visit at sunset or after dark to sip drinks and listen to live jazz in the romantic citrus grove of the walled garden Giardino della Kolymbetra, at the Valley of Temples’ western end.

2. Palermo

Best for urban culture

Cafes in Palermo. Reed Kaestner/Getty Images

Sicily’s capital ensures urban adventure. Provocative street art, rough-cut food markets pulsating with local life, and pertinent, Mafia-focused multimedia exhibitions provide up-to-the-minute commentary on this endlessly fascinating city. Art and architectural buffs can swoon over a smorgasbord of treasures harking back centuries: Cappella Palatina in Palazzo dei Normanni; Chiesa e Monastero di Santa Caterina d’Alessandria, with its speakeasy-style pasticceria (bakery and cake shop) in a cloister; and courtyard-garden-clad Museo Archeologico Regionale Antonio Salinas are all veteran favorites.

Planning tip: Factor in a half-day bus trip to Cattedrale di Monreale. The glittering gold mosaics inside Sicily's finest example of Norman architecture will leave you agog.

3. Mt Etna

Best for a volcanic family expedition

A windy road leads past craters on the slopes of Mt Etna. Mikadun/Shutterstock

There’s no age limit to getting up high on Sicily’s emblematic active volcano, Europe’s largest. Three-and-a-half centuries after burying neighboring Catania in volcanic ash, Mt Etna still broods over the city. A combo of cable car (up to 2500m/8200ft from Rifugio Sapienza), 4WD vehicle and volcanological mountain guides makes light work of scaling this fiery beauty – which still erupts, spangling the night sky with lava fountains and magma bubbles. If you’re with active teens, skip the cable car for a more challenging hike on Mt Etna’s quieter northern slopes or bike up with a mountain bike guide.

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Planning tip: The height to which you’re allowed to travel without a guide changes depending on volcanic activity. Check in with licensed guides Guide Vulcanologiche Etna Nord for updates and guided hikes (available for children aged 6 and above and best from March to June, plus September); as well as snowshoeing and ski-mountaineering expeditions (December to February).

4. Aeolian Islands

Best for beach- and island-hopping

Alicudi on the Aeolian Islands. Eugenia Struk/Shutterstock

Boats, beaches and buckets of granita (crushed ice soaked in fruits of the land): island-hopping around the Aeolians means gorging on Sicilian dolce vita. Milazzo, on Sicily’s northeastern Tyrrhenian Coast, is the springboard for Liberty Lines ferries and hydrofoils to this seven-island slice of paradise. Scoot around the largest island, Lipari, scale a volcano and unearth black beaches on primordial Stromboli, and pair sweet dessert-wine tastings with fresh capers on lush green Salina. If you have the time (and the leg power), don’t miss the spectacular hike up what feels like a stairway to heaven on the old-world, donkey-powered islet of Alicudi.

Planning tip: On Salina, combine family beach time in the shallow pools formed by concrete breakwaters on Lingua’s Spiaggia Biscotto with Sicily’s best granita on the seafront at Da Alfredo. On Salina's southern coast, the ricotta granita peppered with island-grown candied capers and toasted capers at Pa.Pe.Rò al Glicine is reason enough to visit the fishing hamlet of Rinella.

5. Parco Naturale Regionale delle Madonie

Best for getting off the beaten track

Parco Naturale Regionale delle Madonie. Westend61/Getty Images

As you motor south from the beach-busy Tyrrhenian Coast into the folds of the rugged Monti Madonie, you’ll find a Sicily that doesn’t get wilder or more remote. Ramble around medieval hilltop villages, where the lifestyle is overwhelmingly traditional, the sense of history palpable and the mountain cuisine exceptional. Overnight in an agriturismo (farm stay) such as Casale Drinzi, where kitchens burst with wild forest mushrooms, suino nero (pork from local black pigs) and ricotta cheese fresh from the sheep. Take your foot off the gas, slow right down and savor every minute.

Planning tip: To really get under the skin (or bark) of this mountainous region, hook up with a nature guide at Madonie Explorers. Immerse yourself among the ash trees, and harvest manna (ash sap) with one of the world’s last-remaining manna farmers.

6. Ragusa Ibla

Best for baroque beauty

Ragusa Ibla at dusk. DaLiu/Shutterstock

It took an earthquake in 1693 to usher in Sicily’s glorious golden age. And in the island’s southeast, you can lose yourself in the baroque labyrinth of nooks and lanes in Ragusa Ibla, awash with the decorative masks and chubby-cheeked putti (cherubs) sculpted in stone that rose from the ashes. Don’t miss the Duomo, designed by superstar architect Rosario Gagliardi, and an intimate tour by a family member around aristocratic Palazzo Arezzo di Trifiletti from the same era. Refuel over fig, pistachio or sweet Passito di Noto wine gelato at Gelati DiVini.

Planning tip: Combine Ragusa with Modica, Scicli and Noto to create a memorable tour of baroque splendor in Sicily’s southeastern corner.

7. Riserva Naturale della Zingaro

Best for scenic coastal walks

Wildflowers in bloom, Riserva Naturale Orientata dello Zingaro. Westend61/Getty Images

Straddling the grand sweep of western Sicily’s Golfo di Castellammare, the island’s oldest nature reserve is a thing of beauty. First, don comfortable shoes and a backpack with water, a swim kit and a lunchtime picnic. Then, stride out along the sublime walking trails, beaded with pristine coves and exhibitions in trailside huts celebrating local flora, fauna and traditional tuna fishing. If snorkeling rocks your boat, bring a mask, flippers and tube – the crystalline waters here have some of the island’s best conditions for underwater exploration.

Planning tip: Post-hike, drive 30 minutes to Segesta to admire the majestic Greek temples glowing in the late afternoon’s soft golden light.

8. Catania

Best for an A to Z of Sicilian ocean fish

Catania fish market. Agata Lagati Photography/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Its prized location between the big blue sea of the Ionian Coast and the smoking hulk of Mt Etna makes Sicily’s second-largest city a great base for exploring the eastern part of the island. Catania’s striking architecture reads like a potted history of Sicily: many of its distinctive, black-and-white palazzi (mansions) and churches are built from the very volcanic rock that Mt Etna rained down on the city in 1669.

Wraparound views from the city's church rooftops are simply spectacular. You'll find the best views at Chiesa della Badia di Sant’Agata and Chiesa di San Nicolò l’Arena in Piazza Dante’s Benedictine monastery complex. For foodies, one address stands out: the raucous fresh-fish market La Pescheria, awash in swordfish, sardines, tuna, octopus...just about anything from the sea. Arrive when it opens at 7am for the pick of the ocean.

9. Caltagirone

Best for arts and crafts

A ceramic vase being decorated by a local artisan in Caltagirone. Marco Ossino/Shutterstock

From decorative clay vases designed for graves to lifelike marionettes, coral jewelry and elaborate 18th-century maiolica statuettes, Sicily’s arts and crafts heritage is immense. In central Sicily, roll up your sleeves in Caltagirone, where ceramic production has been the town’s lifeblood since the Middle Ages. An abundance of wood from surrounding forests has always kept the kiln fires burning here, while the monumental staircase Scalinata di Santa Maria del Monte – which has zigzagged from old town to new since the 17th century – dazzles with its 142 steps covered in hand-painted majolica tiles. You can learn the backstory at the Museo della Ceramica, shop for ceramics to take home and even try your hand at throwing a pot of your own.

Planning tip: Time your visit to the July 24 or 25 Festa di San Giacomo, when 4000 oil lamps light up the scalinata (staircase) after dark.

10. Favignana

Best for snorkeling, cycling and scootering around

The clear blue water at Cala Rossa, Favignana. Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

Most Sicilian explorers have heard of the Aeolians, but fewer are familiar with the five Egadi Islands. Sicily’s “other” archipelago idyll is stitched from whitewashed cottages, creamy tuff-stone walkways and bright blue cala (coves). The largest island, butterfly-shaped Favignana, is a 30-minute hydrofoil ride from port town Trapani in western Sicily. Dirt roads (best tackled by bicycle or scooter) duck and dive to picture-postcard cove beaches such as Cala Rossa. Favignana’s 19th-century tuna cannery is a riveting lesson in traditional tuna fishing in Sicily’s big blue. Snorkeling is predictably spectacular.

Planning tip: For scenic hiking, rare monk seal spotting and Giuseppe’s sensational zuppa di aragosta (lobster soup) at Trattoria Il Veliero, get a hydrofoil from Favignana to Marettimo.

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