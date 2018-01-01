Welcome to Modica
An important Greek and Roman city, Modica had its heyday in the 14th century when, as the personal fiefdom of the Chiaramonte family, it was one of the most powerful cities in Sicily.
Private Modica Tour and Chocolate Factory Visit from Catania
Visit a town whose architecture has been recognised as providing outstanding testimony to the exuberant genius and final flowering of Baroque art in Europe and is part of UNESCO Heritage Sites in Italy. In fact, with its steeply stacked medieval centre and spectacular baroque cathedral, Modica is one of southern Sicily's most atmospheric towns.But Modica is also more than this. As you might know, the town is famous all over the world for a more 'delicious' reason, represented by its extraordinary and unique production of the chocolate of Modica.Through this tour led by an expert guide you'll visit Modica, its most important monuments and attraction and you will learn about its fascinating history. The tour will then continue with a visit inside a real chocolate factory: there you will have the chance to discover the techniques leading to the production of an amazing quality of chocolate. You will end your visit with an exclusive tasting of different varieties of chocolate.
Montalbano TV Show Locations Tour
This tour will take you to the most famous places of 'Inspector Montalbano,' starting from the first stop, 'Inspector Montalbano's' house, in front of the sea. The Donnafugata Castle, situated in proximity to Santa Croce Camerina, about 12.5 miles (20km) from Ragusa is a major attraction for tourists. Thanks to its scenery, it was the setting of many films. The name of Donnafugata, which is Arabic in origin, is misleading. It does not refer, as first appearances might suggest, to a woman fleeing some tyrannical husband or father, nor to one of the legends lingering in some popular memory. It is a free interpretation and transcription of Ayn as Jafat (meaning Fountain of Health) which, in Sicilian dialect, became Ronnafuata, and so was corrupted to its modem form of Donnafugata.Ragusa Ibla is a lovely spot with many Montalbano's locations (the restaurants, church, square). Ragusa offers panoramic views of Ibla from its historical center, which is difficult to find nowadays. Walk around tiny streets until Cathedral Square is within reach. The city symbol is S. Giorgio's door next to the beautiful Iblei garden, where there are 3 churches; then Pola square with the beautiful facade of San Giuseppe and Duomo Square with the splendid baroque facade and the neoclassical dome of S. Giorgio. The town of Modica is another famous Montalbano location. Modica is located between two pits of a river bed which was buried in the past century. This Baroque town isn't only famous for its architecture, but also for being the birth place of a Nobel Laureate in literature Salvatore Quasimodo and for its famous Modica chocolate. Scicli, another beautiful Baroque town, is the setting of Montalbano's Police station and cemetery. The tour ends in the late afternoon, when we will come back to pick-up point.
Ragusa and Modica Walking tour
We start our visit with a stop to see the panoramic view and the church of Santa Maria delle Scale, whose interior has one nave in gothic catalan style (15th century). Going down toward the old city you find Palazzo della Cancelleria, the Church of Madonna dell’Itria, whose bell tower is decorated by tiles which reproduce Iris plants, and Palazzo Cosentini and its two facades joined by a statue of San Francesco di Paola. Going along via Capitano Bocchieri, you arrive in Piazza Duomo where, at the end of a monumental staircase closed by a wrought iron gate, there is the Church of San Giorgio, a work by Rosario Gagliardi, the most important architect of the Val di Noto. Crossing Piazza Duomo, enclosed by late baroque and neoclassic edificies, among which are the Circolo di Conversazione and Palazzo Donnafugata, you reach piazza Pola. Here you find the Church of San Giuseppe, built on the ruins of the church of San Tommaso. Its beautiful central door is flanked by statues and Corinthian columns and above it there is a huge central window with grated shutters. Leaving corso 25 aprile you reach the Giardino Ibleo, a beautiful park which hosts inside 3 churches (San Vincenzo, San Giacomo and Cappuccini church) and the Gothic style portal door of the original church of San Giorgio, survived the earthquake in 1693. We will move to Modica. Known worldwide for its distinctive chocolate and for being the birthplace of Salvatore Quasimodo, Nobel prize for literature, the city of Modica rises between two caves, on the riverbed of a watercourse buried in the last century. Among the main attractions we will see the Saint Georges’s Church, Saint Peter’s Church, Mary Of Bethlehem’s Church and a small cave church which houses some Byzantine frescos (if it's open it). We won't miss the chance of stopping by for some chocolate tasting and we will also try the "mpanatigghie" which consist of thin dough raviolo filled with cocoa, cinnamon, nutmeg and minced pork or beef.
South of Sicily Tour from Catania for 8 days
1st day: Arrival in Catania by your own car, accommodation in your hotel, encounter with the guide, dinner, evening walk in the city centre, and overnight stay2nd day: Etna, Catania and Riviera dei Ciclopi: pick up from your hotel you will head for Rifugio Sapienza where you can choose one of the following options: Trekking up to 2000 m; Etna high altitude option; Etna quad tour. The excursion will continue with the visit of a lava cave with helmets and torches. Then in Zafferana you can taste typical products. The day will continue with the visit of Catania, Riviera dei Ciclopi and then Acicastello. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.3rd day: Siracusa, Ortigia and Noto: The excursion will begin with the visit to the Archaeological park of Neapolis. You will then continue by visiting the Ortigia Island, the heart of Syracuse. After lunch (not included in the price), you will head for Noto, a unique town for its Sicilian Baroque style. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.4th day: Ragusa, Scicli and Modica (visit of the Montalbano places) you will depart by bus to Ragusa. You will visit the ancient part of the city, Ragusa Ibla. The day continues with the visit of Modica, also known as the “city of a hundred churches”. Last stop will be Scicli, another little gem of Sicilian baroque, with many churches that are worth a visit. You will return to your hotel in Catania for dinner and for the night.5th day: Agrigento and Valley of Temples you will depart to Agrigento for a guided tour of the Valley of Temples, one of the most important and spectacular archaeological parks in the world. You will also visit the old town of Agrigento, where you can admire real treasures. You will return to your hotel in Palermo for dinner and for the night.6th day: Palermo and Monreale you will dedicate the day to discover Palermo with a guide. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will go to Monreale for the guided tour of the Cathedral. You will return to your hotel in Palermo, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.7th day: Piazza Armerina and Caltagirone you will depart by bus to Piazza Armerina and visit the beautiful Villa Romana del Casale. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will visit Caltagirone, the Sicilian pottery capital. You will also visit the famous staircase of Santa Maria del Monte, completely covered in Caltagirone majolica. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night.8th day: After breakfast at your hotel the tour will end.
Il Commissiario Montalbano
The first stage takes us to Ragusa Ibla, a jewel of the Sicilian Baroque. Here we will take a walk around the Iblei Gardens and the alleyways of the historic centre, the setting for many scenes from the series. From there we will move on to Punta Secca to visit Inspector Montalbano’s house. The next part of the tour takes place in the Baroque city of Scicli, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the perfect place to stop for lunch. After eating, we will take a walk through the historic centre amongst the Baroque buildings and churches featured in the television series, including the Town Hall, which served as the location of the Vigata police station.
Baroque
Our Tour continues to Modica, the original antic city with excellent culinary tradition. Rich with historical buildings, civil edifice, religious and military, where you can taste different speciality chocolate from Modica. The last step from our full immersion Baroque Tour would be the characteristics alleys, the splendid edifice and the Iblei gardens from Ragusa Ibla. Unique city for the suggestive scenarios, which represent a similar natural set of the cinema. Enjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located Cairns accommodations from our Multilanguage Tour Gide, which brings you to Siracusa and Noto. Before we bring you back to Catania, we will have a typical Sicilian lunch all together. You will be at your hotel at 18 o clock.