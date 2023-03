Also known as Santa Maria dell'Annunziata, this 15th-century church is a rare example of Gothic architecture in Modica, most of it destroyed in the earthquake of 1693. Notable features include the pointed portal and magnificent rose window. Inside, the Cappella Celestri (Celestri Chapel) features late-15th-century carvings and traces of frescoes; you'll need a coin to light the chapel. Opening times can vary.