Modica is one of southern Sicily's most distinctive towns, its steeply stacked medieval centre pierced by a towering baroque cathedral. But unlike some of the other Unesco-listed cities in the area, it doesn't package its assets into a single easy-to-see street or central piazza: rather, they're spread around the town and take some discovering. And while it can take a little while to orientate yourself, once you've got the measure of the bustling streets and steep staircases, you'll find a warm, genuine place with a welcoming vibe, cosmopolitan air and strong sense of pride.

  • Duomo di San Giorgio

    Duomo di San Giorgio

    Modica

    The high point of a trip to Modica – quite literally as it's up in Modica Alta – is the Duomo di San Giorgio, one of Sicily's most extraordinary baroque…

  • Duomo di San Pietro

    Duomo di San Pietro

    Modica

    In Modica, the Duomo di San Pietro plays second fiddle only to the Cattedrale di San Giorgio. The original 14th-century church was damaged in the…

  • Chiesa Rupestre di San Nicolò Inferiore

    Chiesa Rupestre di San Nicolò Inferiore

    Modica

    Carved into the rock and discovered by accident in 1987, this 12th-century church is Modica's oldest. It's worth a visit for its Byzantine frescoes, whose…

  • Museo Civico

    Museo Civico

    Modica

    The Museo Civico houses a modest collection of archaeological finds from Modica and Cava d'Ispica, dating back to the neolithic period. The most prized of…

  • Chiesa di San Giovanni Evangelista

    Chiesa di San Giovanni Evangelista

    Modica

    Attributed to Rosario Gagliardi and marking the top of Modica Alta is this grand baroque church. Prefaced by a sweeping staircase, the church underwent…

  • Chiesa Santa Maria del Carmine

    Chiesa Santa Maria del Carmine

    Modica

    Also known as Santa Maria dell'Annunziata, this 15th-century church is a rare example of Gothic architecture in Modica, most of it destroyed in the…

  • Museo del Cioccolato di Modica

    Museo del Cioccolato di Modica

    Modica

    Sharing the same building as the Museo Civico, this humble museum sheds light on the town's unique chocolate, from its history to its production method…

