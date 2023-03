Attributed to Rosario Gagliardi and marking the top of Modica Alta is this grand baroque church. Prefaced by a sweeping staircase, the church underwent major restoration work in the 19th century, its current facade completed between 1893 and 1901. If the church is open, slip inside its elliptical interior for beautiful, neoclassical stuccowork. Nearby, at the end of Via Pizzo, a viewing balcony offers arresting views over the old town.