The town of Ispica, about 12km southeast of Modica, is located at the head of the 13km-long gorge known as Cava d'Ispica. Long used as a neolithic burial site, the caves were transformed into cave dwellings in the Middle Ages. The gorge is verdant and you can follow a path along the whole length of the valley. The area includes a restored 18th-century watermill, now the fascinating Museo Cavallo d'Ispica, which offers a glimpse of rural Sicilian life as it once was.

If you do plan on exploring the gorge, make sure to wear sensible walking shoes and to bring a bottle of water.