The highlight of the Neapolis archaeological area is the Teatro Greco, a masterpiece of classical architecture that could accommodate up to 16,000 people. Hewn out of the rocky hillside, the amphitheatre was constructed in the 5th century BC, rebuilt in the 3rd century and further modified during the Roman period. Impressively, it staged the works of Sophocles, Euripides and the last tragedies of Aeschylus, including The Persians, Prometheus Bound and Prometheus Unbound, which were first performed here in his presence.