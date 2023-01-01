Palazzo Arezzo di Trifiletti

If you fancy snooping around the private digs of an aristocratic family, Domenico Arezzo offers guided tours of his family's palazzo, built between the 17th and early 19th centuries and facing Piazza del Duomo.

The tour includes the showpiece ballroom, graced with rare Neapolitan majolica from the late 18th century and luminous 19th-century frescoes that have never needed touching up. On-site aperitivo sessions and degustations of local wine and specialities are offered and should be booked at least a day in advance.

Before leaving, make sure you check out Domenico's impressive family tree, which traces his ancestors back to 1130.