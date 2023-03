Built between 1756 and 1796, this elegant church was commissioned by the wealthy Benedictine order. Inside, turn your gaze upward to appreciate Sebastiano Lo Monaco's fresco of the Gloria di San Benedetto (Glory of St Benedict; 1793), which decorates the cupola. As was common at the time, the elliptical interior was designed so that the cloistered nuns – observing mass from the discreet, grated balconies above – could better observe the service.