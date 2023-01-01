Cinabro Carrettieri

Biagio Castilletti and Damiano Rotella are two of only a handful of master artisans still making carretti siciliani (traditional Sicilian carts) the traditional way. Their skill with bold Sicilian colours wasn't lost on Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana, who commissioned the pair to create the artwork for their own line of Smeg kitchen appliances. Guided tours of the workshop (in Italian) include a short historical video with English subtitles. While advanced bookings are not obligatory, they are recommended.

If you fancy trying your own hand at this traditional genre of Sicilian painting, you can participate in an on-site painting workshop (€40), also in Italian. The workshops, run for a minimum of two hours, must be booked a few days ahead, either by email or phone. Children welcome.