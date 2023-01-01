One of western Sicily's must-see attractions, the ruins of Segesta straddle a lonely hilltop less than an hour from Palermo and Trapani. The archaeological site's centrepiece, 250m uphill from the ticket office, is its remarkably well-preserved Doric temple, dating from around 430 BC. Another 1.25km uphill, accessed by a shuttle (€1.50, half-hourly), is Segesta's other standout attraction, its 3rd-century BC Greek theatre. From here, it's a lovely 30-minute walk, with fine temple views, back down to the parking lot.