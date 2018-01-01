Welcome to Milazzo
Milazzo activities
Aeolian Islands Day Tour: Lipari and Vulcano from Cefalù
Your adventurous day exploring Sicily’s volcanic archipelago begins with a pickup at your Cefalù-area hotel. You’ll be transported via a comfortable, air-conditioned coach to the port of Milazzo. At Milazzo, board a yacht and head to the island of Lipari, the largest in the Aeolian archipelago. After you arrive in the port, head off on a guided tour of the island's archaeological sites, after which you’ll have time to yourself to explore Lipari Town. Go for a shopping excursion, or sit down for a fresh, Mediterranean lunch. The next stop on the tour is the neighboring (and appropriately named) island of Vulcano, which, with its crater and thermal activity, is a memorable destination. Take advantage of its geological activity and enjoy a mud bath and a paddle in its thermal waters. On the way back to Milazzo, take the opportunity to admire the views from the yacht; you’ll pass beautiful grottos, rock formations, and natural pools as you go. Once you arrive at the port of Milazzo, board a bus back to Cefalù, where you’ll be returned directly to your hotel in the late afternoon.
Full-Day Aeolian Islands Tour from Taormina: Lipari and Vulcan
Departure to Milazzo early in the morning, boarding and departure for Lipari. The first stop is at the port Marina Lunga. In Lipari you will have time at disposal to visit the archaeological zone (optional) or the old town centre, and/or go to the beach. Around midday departure from the harbour of Lipari and circumnavigation of the island admiring enchanting bays and steep cliffs, with a large variety of colours. Arrival at Vulcano and visit of the ancient Grotte dell'Allume, time at disposal for lunch (optional), to visit the mud baths and thermal waters for which the island is famous. In the afternoon departure for the course of Mito where you can admire "I Faraglioni", "lo Scoglio delle Sirene", "la Piscina di Venere" and " la Grotta del Cavallo". Arrival at the port of Milazzo and return to Taormina around 7.30.
Catania Airport Private Transfer
In lieu of a taxi or ground transportation, opt for a smooth transfer to or from the Catania International Airport with a private car hire. Available 24 hours a day, the service seamlessly connects Catania with some of Sicily’s most-frequented destinations: Taormina, Milazzo, Messina, Siracusa, Palermo, Noto, and Agrigento. Transfer is also available from the airport to the Catania city center. If you’re flying into Catania, your driver will meet you at Arrivals; for your return journey to the airport, your driver will pick you up directly outside your accommodation. All vehicles are comfortable and air-conditioned.
Full-Day Aeolian Islands Tour from Taormina
Meet your guide in Taormina, hop aboard an air-conditioned coach, and depart for the port of Milazzo on the northern coast of Sicily. From here, it’s a 2-hour ferry trip to Panarea Island, one of the smallest islands in the Aeolian archipelago, and beloved for its rugged scenery and tranquil pace of life. On Panarea, you’ll have several hours at your disposal to explore, lounge over lunch, or go for a swim in the sea. In the afternoon, you’ll climb back on board and will head north to the island of Stromboli, which is famous for its resident active volcano, often seen puffing clouds of smoke. On Stromboli, visit the town of Scari, where you’ll stay until sunset; your itinerary is up to you, so dine, swim, browse or meander as you choose. Before leaving the island, you’ll venture to the Sciaria del Fuoco (“Stream of Fire”), a geological future in the volcano where magma frequently erupts. Once you depart Stromboli, you’ll return to Milazzo at 10:30pm. From there, board your air-conditioned coach, which will return to Taormina around midnight.