Full-Day Aeolian Islands Tour from Taormina

Meet your guide in Taormina, hop aboard an air-conditioned coach, and depart for the port of Milazzo on the northern coast of Sicily. From here, it’s a 2-hour ferry trip to Panarea Island, one of the smallest islands in the Aeolian archipelago, and beloved for its rugged scenery and tranquil pace of life. On Panarea, you’ll have several hours at your disposal to explore, lounge over lunch, or go for a swim in the sea. In the afternoon, you’ll climb back on board and will head north to the island of Stromboli, which is famous for its resident active volcano, often seen puffing clouds of smoke. On Stromboli, visit the town of Scari, where you’ll stay until sunset; your itinerary is up to you, so dine, swim, browse or meander as you choose. Before leaving the island, you’ll venture to the Sciaria del Fuoco (“Stream of Fire”), a geological future in the volcano where magma frequently erupts. Once you depart Stromboli, you’ll return to Milazzo at 10:30pm. From there, board your air-conditioned coach, which will return to Taormina around midnight.