Antiquarium di Milazzo

Housed just below the castle in the 16th-century Quartiere degli Spagnoli defensive barracks, this 10-room museum displays treasures dating from neolithic times to the Byzantine era, amassed over seven decades of local archaeological digs. The collection is strong on household ceramics and funerary urns, with an emphasis on the Greek and prehistoric periods.
