The evocative remains of this 13th-century church sit astride a cactus-covered hillside overlooking Capo Milazzo's crystal-clear waters. It was here that San Antonio da Padova famously sought refuge after a January 1221 shipwreck. Between the 16th and 18th centuries the original church was significantly spruced up with new altars and marble bas-reliefs, before falling into its current ruined state.