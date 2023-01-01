Santuario della Madonna del Tindari

This enormous church can be seen from miles around: it sits right on Capo Tindari, its dome glistening in the sun. A sanctuary was built here in the 16th century to house the icon of the Bruna Madonnina del Tindari (Black Madonna of Tindari), but the current garishly decorated building mainly dates from the 20th century. The inscription underneath the icon reads Nigra sum, sed formosa (I am black, but beautiful).

From the church's belvedere (panoramic terrace) there's a spectacular view down to the Laghetti di Marinello, a series of small lakes punctuating a long sandbar, surrounded by the sparkling blue Tyrrhenian Sea.