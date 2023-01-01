If you have a car, don't miss the scenic drive north along Strada Panoramica to see the gorgeous, rugged coastline of Capo Milazzo. At the end of the isthmus is a lighthouse; park in the nearby lot, from where short walks lead to the atmospheric ruins of the 13th-century Santuario Rupestre di San Antonio da Padova and the Piscina di Venere, an idyllic natural pool that's perfect for a dip on a hot day.

Alternatively, you can arrange a boat trip (ask at the tourist office) around the rocky cape to Baia del Tonno on the western side of the isthmus.