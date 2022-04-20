Overview

For many, the prime reason for setting foot in this town is to head for the hydrofoil docks and set sail for the Aeolian Islands. But, away from its refineries and industrial port development, Milazzo boasts an impressive hilltop castle and a pretty Borgo Antico (Old Town), and the isthmus that juts out to the north is an area of great natural beauty dotted with rocky coves, well worth a visit for those with time to spare.