For many, the prime reason for setting foot in this town is to head for the hydrofoil docks and set sail for the Aeolian Islands. But, away from its refineries and industrial port development, Milazzo boasts an impressive hilltop castle and a pretty Borgo Antico (Old Town), and the isthmus that juts out to the north is an area of great natural beauty dotted with rocky coves, well worth a visit for those with time to spare.
Milazzo
If you have a car, don't miss the scenic drive north along Strada Panoramica to see the gorgeous, rugged coastline of Capo Milazzo. At the end of the…
Milazzo
Originally the site of a Greek acropolis, then an Arab-Norman citadel, Milazzo's enormous castle was built by Frederick II in 1239, expanded by Charles V…
Santuario Rupestre di San Antonio da Padova
Milazzo
The evocative remains of this 13th-century church sit astride a cactus-covered hillside overlooking Capo Milazzo's crystal-clear waters. It was here that…
Milazzo
Housed just below the castle in the 16th-century Quartiere degli Spagnoli defensive barracks, this 10-room museum displays treasures dating from neolithic…
