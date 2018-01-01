Valley of Temples, Villa Romana del Casale Tour from Taormina

Meet your guide in the center of Taormina and set off on your journey to Agrigento, on Sicily’s sunny south coast. The city’s main claim to fame is the Valley of the Temples, a UNESCO-listed archeological site on a hill that’s home to ruins dating to 430 BC. After paying your entrance fees, head inside the site with your guide, and pick your way through the maze of awe-inspiring relics and ruins while learning about ancient Sicily.See the so-called temple of Castor and Pollux (not the temple, which is actually in Rome, but a composition of ruins devoted to the two Greek gods), as well as other countless highlights. Admire the Temple of Concord – a perfect example of a Classical monument – as well as the Temple of Juno, Temple of Jove and the oldest ruin, the Temple of Hercules.After optional lunch, (at own expense), and then travel inland to Piazza Armerina, to spend your afternoon at the town’s big-name attraction: Villa Romana del Casale. The ancient hunting lodge is home to one of the world’s largest collections of Roman mosaics that depict scenes from everyday life and mythological tales.Head inside at your own expense and explore its public rooms like the thermal baths, public hall, dining area and courtyard. Gaze in awe at the famous ‘bikini girls’ mosaic wall and listen to stories of the site’s history from your guide. Hear how the lodge was hidden after a 12th-century landslide before being discovered around seven centuries later. Its true magnificence was realized after later excavations and it was eventually given a well-deserved spot on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.After exploring the attraction, return to your coach and relax on your journey east to Taormina. Your day trip finishes back at the start point.