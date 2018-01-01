Welcome to Agrigento
The main thoroughfare running through Agrigento's medieval core is Via Atenea, an attractive strip lined with smart shops, trattorias and bars. Narrow alleyways wind upwards off the main street, past tightly packed palazzi (mansions) interspersed with historic churches.
Top experiences in Agrigento
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Kalòs in AgrigentoModern Sicilian
-
Aguglia Persa in AgrigentoSeafood
-
Leon d'Oro Vittorio in Valley of the TemplesSeafood
-
Sal8 in AgrigentoInternational
-
Naif in AgrigentoSteak Seafood
-
Accademia del Buon Gusto in Valley of the TemplesModern Sicilian
-
Trattoria Concordia in AgrigentoTrattoria
-
L'Ambasciata di Sicilia in AgrigentoSicilian
-
Kokalos in Valley of the TemplesPizza
-
Le Cuspidi in AgrigentoGelato
Agrigento activities
Valley of Temples, Villa Romana del Casale Tour from Taormina
Meet your guide in the center of Taormina and set off on your journey to Agrigento, on Sicily’s sunny south coast. The city’s main claim to fame is the Valley of the Temples, a UNESCO-listed archeological site on a hill that’s home to ruins dating to 430 BC. After paying your entrance fees, head inside the site with your guide, and pick your way through the maze of awe-inspiring relics and ruins while learning about ancient Sicily.See the so-called temple of Castor and Pollux (not the temple, which is actually in Rome, but a composition of ruins devoted to the two Greek gods), as well as other countless highlights. Admire the Temple of Concord – a perfect example of a Classical monument – as well as the Temple of Juno, Temple of Jove and the oldest ruin, the Temple of Hercules.After optional lunch, (at own expense), and then travel inland to Piazza Armerina, to spend your afternoon at the town’s big-name attraction: Villa Romana del Casale. The ancient hunting lodge is home to one of the world’s largest collections of Roman mosaics that depict scenes from everyday life and mythological tales.Head inside at your own expense and explore its public rooms like the thermal baths, public hall, dining area and courtyard. Gaze in awe at the famous ‘bikini girls’ mosaic wall and listen to stories of the site’s history from your guide. Hear how the lodge was hidden after a 12th-century landslide before being discovered around seven centuries later. Its true magnificence was realized after later excavations and it was eventually given a well-deserved spot on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.After exploring the attraction, return to your coach and relax on your journey east to Taormina. Your day trip finishes back at the start point.
Agrigento Day Trip from Palermo
Meet your tour leader in central Palermo and depart by air-conditioned vehicle. Relax on the journey towards Agrigento, a city on Sicily’s south coast.Listen as your tour leader explains the history of Agrigento and the ancient Greek city of Akragas. During its heyday, Akragas was the most prosperous and important settlement on the island of Sicily and beautiful remnants of its past glory are still visible today.On arrival, head to the Archaeological Museum of Agrigento, which showcases valuable and revealing artifacts from ancient times. Pay the admission fee to gain entry and discover more about the life of Greek settlers. Your time here is spent independently, leaving you free to examine the exhibits that interest you the most. Make your way around the statues, pottery and ancient remains before meeting back up with your tour leader at the prearranged time.After getting to grips with the history of this once powerful city, break for lunch (own expense). Then, marvel at the beauty of the UNESCO-listed Valley of the Temples, a vast archaeological zone that contains well-preserved monuments from the ancient city. Pay the admission fee, then head inside to explore independently, viewing numerous temples including the famous Temple of Concord (Tempio della Concordia), an immaculately preserved 5th-century structure.Come late afternoon, hop on the vehicle for the drive back to Palermo, where your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the start point.
Palermo to Taormina Transfer with UNESCO Sightseeing Stops
After pickup from your Palermo hotel, settle in to your comfortable private vehicle for a journey across the island of Sicily to Taormina. Without the stress that comes with navigating unfamiliar roads, you can relax and unwind as you travel and enjoy the scenery along the way.First, pull up at the UNESCO-listed archaeological area of Agrigento, an ancient Greek city that is set on a vast plateau overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. After paying your entrance fee, enter the Valley of the Temples and stroll down the main artery of Via Sacra. Get up close to the temple ruins and imagine how the Greek city would have appeared in its heyday. Look out for the Temple of Concordia, an immaculately-preserved temple that dates back to the 5th century BC.Head back out on the road for the next leg of the journey, which will take you to Piazza Armerina, home to the ruins of the UNESCO-listed Villa Romana del Casale. After paying a fee to enter, admire its stunning collection of intact mosaics, which include a 196-foot (60-meter) hunting scene and the famous Bikini Girls mosaic. After exploring, perhaps grab a bite to eat at the nearby restaurant (own expense).From Piazza Armerina, venture east toward Taormina, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel come late afternoon.Please note: Your driver will not accompany you into the ancient monuments and sites. If you wish to pay a surcharge for a licensed tourist guide, one can be arranged in advance.
Agrigento and Valley of the Temples Day Trip from Palermo
Leave your Palermo hotel with your guide and group, and travel along country roads to the historic city of Agrigento. Along the way, stop for a coffee (own expense) before you arrive at the Valley of the Temples. Pay your entrance fee, then visit the temples of Hera, Concordia, and Apollo, as well as Hardcastle Villa. As you explore, learn about the ruins and Agrigento itself. Set on a plateau overlooking the sea, the city is thought to have been founded by Greek colonists around 580 BC. It became the scene of ancient conflict and power struggles, marked by the Punic Wars when the Carthaginians and Romans battled for control of the city. Hear about life in the city after the fall of the Roman Empire, when locals moved to the acropolis at the top of the hill. When your tour of the site finishes, enjoy some free time for lunch at your own expense. Then, head inside Agrigento Archaeological Museum to explore at your leisure. The museum is home to more than 5,000 archaeological artifacts from the prehistoric era to the end of the Greek-Roman period. Later, meet your driver for the journey back to your Palermo hotel.Please note that the guide is included with minimum 13 participants.
2-hour Private Valley of the Temples Tour in Agrigento
The Valley of the Temples is an archaeological site in Agrigento (ancient Greek Akragas), Sicily. It is one of the most outstanding examples of Greater Greece art and architecture, and is one of the main attractions of Sicily as well as a national monument of Italy. The area was included in the UNESCO Heritage Site list in 1997.The archaeological park and landscape of the Valley of the Temples is the largest archaeological site in the world with 1,300 hectares, but the term 'valley' is a misnomer, the site being located on a ridge outside the town of Agrigento.Through this tour you will have the chance to admire the magnificent Doric temples of the sacred hill, as the Temple of Hera (Juno), the Temple of Concordia, Temple of Herakles (Hercules), the Temple of Zeus (Jupiter) and Sanctuary of chthonic deities.Follow the steps and the words of your expert guide and you will also understand the culture that led to the construction of those majestic structures and you will get to know the characters that made Akragas 'the most beautiful city of mortals'.
10-Night Sorernto Coast and Sicily Tour from Rome
After spending your first night in Rome, your 10-night tour uses Sorrento and the Sicilian towns of Palermo, Agrigento, Catania and the Taormina area as bases for exploring the Sorrento Coast, Campania and the island of Sicily.While every region of Italy varies in culture and history, the differences are more prominent in the south, where a laid-back pace of life is the norm. Discover sunny coastlines, volcanic landscapes, and sleepy villages that boast a fusion of Norman, Baroque and medieval architecture. With the exception of Day 4, when you spend the night at sea on your way to Sicily, all hotels are located in the center of the towns, or in the case of Taormina, in the surrounding area. Choose from standard accommodation in 3-star or 4-star hotels with basic facilities or superior accommodation in very comfortable 4-star hotels.Please note: Rates do not includes city taxes. City tax should be paid directly at the reception hotel desk on arrival or checkout according to the local city board procedure. City tax will change according to hotel category. Hotels are subject to availability at time of booking. In the rare event that the mentioned hotel is unavailable, you will be accommodated in another centrally-located hotel of the same star rating.