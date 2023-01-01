Casa Natale di Pirandello

Fans of Luigi Pirandello (1867–1936) will appreciate this small museum 5km southwest of Agrigento, set in the family villa where the author was born. One of the giants of modern Italian literature, and winner of the 1934 Nobel Prize, Pirandello started his career writing short stories and novels, but is best known as a playwright, author of masterpieces such as Sei personaggi in cerca d'autore (Six Characters in Search of an Author) and Enrico IV (Henry IV).

Pirandello left Agrigento as a young man but returned here most summers to spend time at the family villa. The museum is stacked full of first editions, photographs, reviews and theatre bills, and Pirandello's ashes are kept in an urn buried at the foot of a pine tree in the garden.

Bus 1, operated by TUA, makes four runs daily from Agrigento to the museum (30 minutes). Bus tickets cost €1.20 if purchased in advance from a tabaccheria (tobacconist), or €1.70 on board the bus.