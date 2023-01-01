The city's magnificent and striking 11th-century cathedral has been much altered over the centuries. It boasts a wonderful Norman ceiling and a mysterious letter from the Devil. Old Nick is reputed to have tried to seduce Sister Maria Crocifissa della Concezione, a nun in Agrigento's Benedictine convent, by writing to her promising all the treasure in the world. Sister Maria was having none of it, though, and she dobbed him in to the church, which still holds this mysterious missive.