This stunning 761-hectare natural park, administered by the World Wildlife Fund, offers plenty of scope for walkers, with well-marked trails and sweeping panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and coast. The long, deserted Torre Salsa beach is especially beautiful, although the access road is rough. The park is signposted off the SS115: exit at Siculiana Marina (with its own great sandy beach) or continue 10km north to the second Montallegro exit and follow the signs for ‘WWF Riserva Naturale Torre Salsa’.

Torre Salsa beach is reached from the northern entrance. Check out the spectacular drone footage on the reserve's website to inspire a visit.