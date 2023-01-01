Scala dei Turchi

This blindingly white rock outcropping, shaped like a giant staircase, juts into the sea near Realmonte, 15km west of Agrigento. It's a very popular spot with local sunseekers who come to sunbathe on the milky-smooth rock and dive into the indigo sea. To escape the crowds, walk another few hundred metres north along the white rocky shelf, and descend to the long sandy beach below.

The beach was named after the Arab pirates who used to hide out from stormy weather here (known colloquially as Turchi, or 'Turks').