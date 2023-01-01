About 3km east of town, the Castello Incantato is actually a large park festooned with thousands of sculpted heads. The man behind this bizarre collection was Filippo Bentivegna (1888–1967), a local artist who used sculpture to exorcise the memories of an unhappy sojourn in the USA – each head is supposed to represent one of his memories.

His eccentricities were legion and still today people enjoy recalling them. Apparently, he regarded his work as a sexual act and demanded to be addressed as 'Eccellenza' (Your Excellency).