The eastern temples are the most stunning of all Selinunte's ruins, crowned by the majestic Temple E. Built in the 5th century BC and reconstructed in 1958, Temple E stands out due to its completeness; as you walk from the ticket office, it's the first structure you'll come to.

Temple G, the northernmost temple, was built in the 6th century BC and, although never completed, was one of the largest temples in the Greek world. Today it is a massive pile of impressive rubble – as is its counterpart directly to the south, Temple F.