Parco Archeologico di Selinunte

The ancient Greek metropolis of Selinunte was built in the 7th century BC on a promontory overlooking the sea, and over two and a half centuries became one of the world's richest and most powerful cities. Destroyed by the Carthaginians in 409 BC, it finally fell to the Romans around 250 BC, after which it rapidly declined. Today's sprawling archaeological site is divided into four main zones: the eastern temples, the acropolis, the ancient city and the Sanctuary of Malophoros.