Corleone's small anti-Mafia museum recounts the terrifying history of Sicily's Cosa Nostra crime syndicate, focusing on the brave efforts of the anti-Mafia campaigners and judges who spoke out against organised crime rather than succumbing to the Mafia-promoted culture of omertà (silence). Visits are by guided-tour only (English tours available) and should be booked in advance via the centre's website.

A huge 'No Mafia' sign greets visitors at the entrance, as does a poignant quote from murdered anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone about the unbearable but necessary sacrifice demanded in order to fight this just cause. Three rooms are visited: the first holds the very documents from the groundbreaking maxi-trials of 1986–87; the second exhibits pictures by photojournalist Letizia Battaglia, who documented Mafia crimes in the 1970s and 1980s; and the third displays photos of Mafia bosses, the men of justice who fought them and people who have lost loved ones.

The museum is located in a cobbled street just off Piazza Garibaldi, a 450m walk up Via Francesco Bentivegna from Piazza Falcone e Borsellino.