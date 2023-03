One of Palermo's finest examples of Arab-Norman architecture, this five-domed, 12th-century church is named for Sicilian hermit-monk and miraculous wolf tamer St William of Montervergine. Surrounded by a garden of citrus trees, palms, cacti and rosemary bushes, the church is built atop a mosque that itself was superimposed on a 6th-century Benedictine chapel. The tranquil grounds also house the ruins of the monastery's Norman-era cloister.