In a restored 18th-century neoclassical palazzo, this two-level bastion of modern and contemporary art includes an extraordinary installation by Greek-born artist Jannis Kounellis in which 19 wardrobes seemingly 'float' above visitors. The museum's curators work with other city and regional institutions to provide challenging international survey shows, as well as alternative interpretations of Sicily's artistic heritage.
Museo Regionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea della Sicilia (Riso)
Palermo
