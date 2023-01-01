The disparate architectural styles and eras of the buildings adorning this magnificent piazza should by rights be visually discordant, but in fact contribute to a wonderfully harmonious public space. The piazza's eastern edge is adorned by the delightful Teatro Bellini (Bellini Theatre).

Completed in 1742 and originally made of wood, the theatre was known as the Teatro dei Travaglini before being renamed Teatro Carolino in honour of Maria Carolina of Habsburg-Lorraine. Its front rebuilt by architect Rosario Torregrossa in 1840, it would be rechristened once more in 1848, this time for the famous Sicilian composer Vincenzo Bellini.