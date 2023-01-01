Chiesa di San Giuseppe dei Teatini

In the southwestern corner of the Quattro Canti is this 17th-century church, topped by an elegant cupola designed by Giuseppe Mariani and flanked by the two lower orders of Paolo Amato's unfinished campanile (bell tower). Significantly restored after suffering damage in WWII, its monumental baroque interior includes Filippo Tancredi's scenes from the life of St Gaetano capping the nave and Flemish painter Guglielmo Borremans' Triumph of St Andrea Avellino gracing the dome.