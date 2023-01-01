Mulino della Saline Infersa

The southernmost of the region's two salt museums is housed in a beautifully restored 16th-century windmill opposite the Mozia boat dock, 10km north of Marsala. It has multimedia displays about the history of salt production in the area and offers visitors a variety of fascinating hands-on experiences (all with advance online reservation) including thematic salt tastings (€20) and guided salt-pan walks (adult/reduced €15/5).

Between May and August it is possible to try your hand at being a salt worker for a half-day and even harvest salt (boots provided; adult/reduced €25/10). Summer visitors can also enjoy witnessing the windmill in action on Wednesday and Saturday from 4pm to 6pm.