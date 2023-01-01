Giardino dell'Impossibile

To get under the skin – quite literally – of the island of Favignana, take an eye-opening stroll around these unusual botanical gardens, created by owner and visionary Maria Gabriella Campo from 2005. Some 300 different species of Mediterranean flora sprout and bloom in a surreal landscape of tunnels, caves, grottos and galleries, hewn out of the island's soft tufa stone during intense quarrying in the 1950s and 1960s. Visits are strictly by guided tour (2½ hours), by advance reservation only.

In July and August bus line 1 stops 300m from the gardens; otherwise, it is a scenic 3km bike ride from Favignana town centre.