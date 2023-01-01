Castello di Santa Caterina

No visit to Favignana is complete without a memorable hike or run uphill to this hilltop fort, built atop an ancient Saracen fort in the 15th century and today ruined and abandoned. During WWII it was used as a military observation station and it is easy to see why – the 360-degree panorama of the Egadi Islands that it rewards with from its perch atop Monte Santa Caterina (287m) is sensational. Count about one hour to reach the castle on foot; the footpath begins immediately behind the main entrance to the Ex-Stabilimento Florio delle Tonnare di Favignana e Formica.