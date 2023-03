This museum on San Pantaleo island, 10km north of Marsala, houses a unique collection of Phoenician artefacts assembled over decades by amateur archaeologist Joseph Whitaker. Its greatest treasure is Il Giovinetto di Mozia, a 5th-century-BC Carthaginian-influenced marble statue of a young man. To get here, drive or bike to the Mozia dock 10km north of Marsala and catch one of the half-hourly, 10-minute ferries operated by Mozia Line.