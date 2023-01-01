Complesso Monumentale San Pietro

Housed in a beautifully restored 15th-century convent, this arts centre is home to an intriguing complex of small museums. Most noteworthy is the upstairs space devoted to Giuseppe Garibaldi, who landed in Marsala on 11 May 1860 with his army of 1000 redshirts in the first stage of their successful campaign to conquer the kingdom of the Two Sicilies. The Garibaldi collection includes weapons, documents, uniforms and portraits but unfortunately lacks interpretive labels in English.

Other museums include a small collection of local archaeological finds and a space devoted to Marsala's unique Easter Thursday procession. On the upper floor, close to the courtyard entrance, you'll find the Museo dei Pupi, which displays Marsala-designed puppets and their theatrical backdrops.