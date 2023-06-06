Marsala

Italy, Sicily, Province of Trapani, Fishing boats and Marsala in the background

Many know about its sweet dessert wines, but few people realise what a charmer the town of Marsala is. Though its streets are paved in gleaming marble, lined with stately baroque buildings and peppered with graceful piazzas, Marsala has pleasures that are simple – a friendly passeggiata (evening stroll) most nights, plenty of aperitif options and family-friendly restaurants aplenty.

  • Museo Archeologico Baglio Anselmi

    Marsala

    Marsala's finest treasure is the partially reconstructed remains of a Carthaginian liburna (warship) sunk off the Egadi Islands during the First Punic War…

  • View of Porta Nuova in Marsala, Trapani, Sicily, Italy, Europe 1322476067 building, giuseppegaribaldi, garibaldi, cittàdeimille, saltpans, salt pans, salt, windmills, marsala, salinedimarsala, trapani, muliniavento, southern italy, background, landscape, landmark, panorama, view, beautiful, traveling, trip, sightseeing, vacation, holidays, outdoor, destination, boat, colorful

    Marsala

    This old town gate marks the western edge of Marsala's historic centre.

  • Complesso Monumentale San Pietro

    Marsala

    Housed in a beautifully restored 15th-century convent, this arts centre is home to an intriguing complex of small museums. Most noteworthy is the upstairs…

  • Piazza della Repubblica

    Marsala

    Marsala's most elegant piazza is dominated by the imposing Chiesa Madre. Just across the way, on the eastern side of the square, is the arcaded Palazzo…

  • Chiesa del Purgatorio

    Marsala

    This beautiful 18th-century church (1771), with showy, heavily sculpted facade, is a fine example of Sicilian baroque architecture – as is the ornate…

  • Museo degli Arazzi Fiammingi

    Marsala

    Tapestry fans should check out this tiny museum displaying eight 16th-century Flemish tapestries, woven in Brussels for Spanish King Philip II.

  • Palazzo VII Aprile

    Marsala

    This lovely arcaded palazzo, formerly known as the Palazzo Senatorio (Senatorial Palace), is now Marsala's town hall.

  • Porta Garibaldi

    Marsala

    This old town gate marks the southern edge of Marsala's historic centre.

