Grotta del Genovese

Between 6000 and 10,000 years old, the Upper Palaeolithic wall paintings and Neolithic incised drawings at the Genovese Cave were discovered in 1949 by Francesca Minellono, a painter from Florence who was holidaying on Levanzo. Mostly featuring bulls and horses, the later ones also include men and tuna. Visits to the grotto are by guided tour only, and reservations are required.

The all-inclusive tour takes two hours; transport is by boat if weather conditions are favourable – otherwise, it's a 10-minute drive by 4WD, then a steep but staggeringly scenic 700m descent on foot from the end of the rough gravel road to the cave. Views of the rocky coastline, wild flora and helicoptering sea gulls here are all breathtaking. You can also reach the grotto by foot from the port (1½ hours each way), or walk one way and take a 4WD or boat the other. Advance booking of the cave visit is imperative, regardless of how you get there.