Museo del Sale

Set amid the salt pools 9km south of Trapani, this simple family-run museum in a historic windmill offers a wonderful perspective on Trapani's salt-producing industry. Historic photos of salt workers are labeled to show the division of labour, from the skilled elders who maintained the windmills to the young boys who hauled water as apprentices.

Guides occasionally regale visitors with haunting renditions of old salt workers' melodies, interspersed with explanations of the tools and mechanisms used locally to extract salt.