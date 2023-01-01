Riserva Naturale Saline di Trapani e Paceco

Administered by the World Wildlife Fund, this nature reserve protects 1000 hectares of saline (salt pans), divided into two zones, extending from Trapani's southern outskirts to the hamlet of Saline Grande, south of Nubia. Look for a small hut, a few kilometres south of Trapani, on your left along the SP21.

With advance notice, WWF guides can sometimes offer free two-hour tours of the reserve, focusing on migratory waterfowl, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from February to May and from September to November, or accompanying visitors to observe the salt harvest from July to September. Phone or email at least two weeks ahead to check availability.