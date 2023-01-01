Trapani's majestic central park, first laid out in 1878, is a relaxing spot to lounge in the shade of centurion trees, admire and learn about dozens of unusual tree species (dragon trees, Chinese fan palms, ornamental cycads), and bring the children to see the resident peacock and ducks swanning around in the pond.

The pond's five Doric columns once fronted Trapani's 19th-century theatre, destroyed during WWII. Don't miss the park's central ring of Strangler fig trees, with their multitude of aerial roots. Watch for the occasional concert here in summer.