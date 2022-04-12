Trapani

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Sicilian port of Castellammare del Golfo, amazing coastal village of Sicily island, province of Trapani, Italy

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Hugging the harbour where Peter of Aragon landed in 1282 to begin the Spanish occupation of Sicily, the sickle-shaped spit of land occupied by Trapani's old town once sat at the heart of a powerful trading network that stretched from Carthage to Venice. Traditionally the town thrived on coral and tuna fishing, with some salt and wine production.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Nazionale Pepoli

    Museo Nazionale Pepoli

    Trapani

    Tucked away in the atmospheric cloister of a 14th-century Carmelite monastery, this wonderful decorative-arts museum dating from 1906–08 houses the…

  • Chiesa Anime Sante del Purgatorio

    Chiesa Anime Sante del Purgatorio

    Trapani

    Just off the corso in the heart of the city, this church houses the impressive 18th-century misteri, 20 life-sized wooden effigies depicting the story of…

  • Villa Margherita

    Villa Margherita

    Trapani

    Trapani's majestic central park, first laid out in 1878, is a relaxing spot to lounge in the shade of centurion trees, admire and learn about dozens of…

  • Palazzo Riccio di Morana

    Palazzo Riccio di Morana

    Trapani

    One of Trapani's most admired historic buildings, this 16th- to 18th-century palazzo (mansion) enjoys a creamy neoclassical facade and many an admiring…

  • Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

    Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

    Trapani

    The huge Cattedrale di San Lorenzo has a baroque facade and stuccoed interior. Constructed in 1421, the cathedral was modified dramatically over the…

  • Chiesa di Santa Maria del Gesù

    Chiesa di Santa Maria del Gesù

    Trapani

    In the historic centre, this 16th-century Catalan-Gothic church safeguards the exquisite Madonna degli Angeli (Madonna of the Angels), a glazed terracotta…

  • Palazzo Fardella Fontana

    Palazzo Fardella Fontana

    Trapani

    This golden-hued 18th-century palace – today a local government building so only viewable from the exterior – is one of Trapani's finest examples of…

  • Palazzo Senatorio

    Palazzo Senatorio

    Trapani

    Dating to 1672 and designed by famed Trapanese architect Andrea Palma, this three-tiered baroque palazzo dominates the eastern end of pedestrianised Corso…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Trapani with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Trapani