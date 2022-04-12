Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hugging the harbour where Peter of Aragon landed in 1282 to begin the Spanish occupation of Sicily, the sickle-shaped spit of land occupied by Trapani's old town once sat at the heart of a powerful trading network that stretched from Carthage to Venice. Traditionally the town thrived on coral and tuna fishing, with some salt and wine production.
Trapani
Tucked away in the atmospheric cloister of a 14th-century Carmelite monastery, this wonderful decorative-arts museum dating from 1906–08 houses the…
Chiesa Anime Sante del Purgatorio
Trapani
Just off the corso in the heart of the city, this church houses the impressive 18th-century misteri, 20 life-sized wooden effigies depicting the story of…
Trapani
Trapani's majestic central park, first laid out in 1878, is a relaxing spot to lounge in the shade of centurion trees, admire and learn about dozens of…
Trapani
One of Trapani's most admired historic buildings, this 16th- to 18th-century palazzo (mansion) enjoys a creamy neoclassical facade and many an admiring…
Trapani
The huge Cattedrale di San Lorenzo has a baroque facade and stuccoed interior. Constructed in 1421, the cathedral was modified dramatically over the…
Chiesa di Santa Maria del Gesù
Trapani
In the historic centre, this 16th-century Catalan-Gothic church safeguards the exquisite Madonna degli Angeli (Madonna of the Angels), a glazed terracotta…
Trapani
This golden-hued 18th-century palace – today a local government building so only viewable from the exterior – is one of Trapani's finest examples of…
Trapani
Dating to 1672 and designed by famed Trapanese architect Andrea Palma, this three-tiered baroque palazzo dominates the eastern end of pedestrianised Corso…
Get to the heart of Trapani with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide