This architectural mish-mash of a church has an odd-looking 13th-century rose window that predates the majolica-tiled dome by some 600 years.
Chiesa del Carmine
Mediterranean Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Parco Archeologico di Selinunte
14.36 MILES
The ancient Greek metropolis of Selinunte was built in the 7th century BC on a promontory overlooking the sea, and over two and a half centuries became…
20.12 MILES
Midway between the ancient ruins of Selinunte (38km south) and Segesta (45km north) lies this extraordinary modern marvel – a disconcerting, lunar-like…
14.82 MILES
The Acropolis, the heart of Selinunte's political and social life, occupies a slanted plateau overlooking the now-silted-up Gorgo di Cottone. Huddled in…
18.26 MILES
This stunning 761-hectare natural park, administered by the World Wildlife Fund, offers plenty of scope for walkers, with well-marked trails and sweeping…
28.66 MILES
The jewel in Mazara's crown, this museum revolves around its central exhibit, a bronze statue known as the Satiro danzante (Dancing Satyr), hauled from…
14.42 MILES
The eastern temples are the most stunning of all Selinunte's ruins, crowned by the majestic Temple E. Built in the 5th century BC and reconstructed in…
14.84 MILES
Virtually the symbol of Selinunte, Temple C is the oldest temple on the site, built in the middle of the 6th century BC. The stunning metopes found by…
14.43 MILES
Built in the 5th century BC and reconstructed in 1958, the majestic Temple E stands out among Selinunte's eastern group due to its completeness. As you…
Nearby Mediterranean Coast attractions
0.02 MILES
This 16th-century town gate is covered in Renaissance ornamentation.
0.02 MILES
This 14th-century church features a superb Renaissance portal and a rather chipped baroque interior.
0.06 MILES
This most imposing of Sciacca's palazzi is recognisable by its diamond-point rustication and twin-mullioned windows. It was built in the Catalan-Gothic…
0.16 MILES
This 18th-century reconstruction of a 16th-century church sits on the western end of Piazza Scandaliato.
0.32 MILES
Northeast of Piazza Scandaliato is Sciacca's cathedral, first erected in 1108 and rebuilt in 1656. Only the three apses survive from the original Norman…
1.54 MILES
About 3km east of town, the Castello Incantato is actually a large park festooned with thousands of sculpted heads. The man behind this bizarre collection…
9.1 MILES
Dating to the late 11th century, this lovely hilltop church with its broad stone facade retains an original Gothic portal and pointed arches.
8. Area Archeologica Eraclea Minoa
13.72 MILES
Set on a headland above the seaside village of Eraclea Minoa, the vestiges of this ancient Greek city are limited to the crumbling remains of a soft…