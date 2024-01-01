Chiesa del Carmine

Mediterranean Coast

This architectural mish-mash of a church has an odd-looking 13th-century rose window that predates the majolica-tiled dome by some 600 years.

  Parco Archeologico di Selinunte

    Parco Archeologico di Selinunte

    14.36 MILES

    The ancient Greek metropolis of Selinunte was built in the 7th century BC on a promontory overlooking the sea, and over two and a half centuries became…

  Cretto di Burri

    Cretto di Burri

    20.12 MILES

    Midway between the ancient ruins of Selinunte (38km south) and Segesta (45km north) lies this extraordinary modern marvel – a disconcerting, lunar-like…

  Acropolis

    Acropolis

    14.82 MILES

    The Acropolis, the heart of Selinunte's political and social life, occupies a slanted plateau overlooking the now-silted-up Gorgo di Cottone. Huddled in…

  Riserva Naturale Torre Salsa

    Riserva Naturale Torre Salsa

    18.26 MILES

    This stunning 761-hectare natural park, administered by the World Wildlife Fund, offers plenty of scope for walkers, with well-marked trails and sweeping…

  Museo del Satiro Danzante

    Museo del Satiro Danzante

    28.66 MILES

    The jewel in Mazara's crown, this museum revolves around its central exhibit, a bronze statue known as the Satiro danzante (Dancing Satyr), hauled from…

  Eastern Temples

    Eastern Temples

    14.42 MILES

    The eastern temples are the most stunning of all Selinunte's ruins, crowned by the majestic Temple E. Built in the 5th century BC and reconstructed in…

  Temple C

    Temple C

    14.84 MILES

    Virtually the symbol of Selinunte, Temple C is the oldest temple on the site, built in the middle of the 6th century BC. The stunning metopes found by…

  Temple E

    Temple E

    14.43 MILES

    Built in the 5th century BC and reconstructed in 1958, the majestic Temple E stands out among Selinunte's eastern group due to its completeness. As you…

3. Palazzo Steripinto

0.06 MILES

This most imposing of Sciacca's palazzi is recognisable by its diamond-point rustication and twin-mullioned windows. It was built in the Catalan-Gothic…

4. Chiesa di San Domenico

0.16 MILES

This 18th-century reconstruction of a 16th-century church sits on the western end of Piazza Scandaliato.

5. Chiesa Madre

0.32 MILES

Northeast of Piazza Scandaliato is Sciacca's cathedral, first erected in 1108 and rebuilt in 1656. Only the three apses survive from the original Norman…

6. Castello Incantato

1.54 MILES

About 3km east of town, the Castello Incantato is actually a large park festooned with thousands of sculpted heads. The man behind this bizarre collection…

7. Chiesa Madre

9.1 MILES

Dating to the late 11th century, this lovely hilltop church with its broad stone facade retains an original Gothic portal and pointed arches.

8. Area Archeologica Eraclea Minoa

13.72 MILES

Set on a headland above the seaside village of Eraclea Minoa, the vestiges of this ancient Greek city are limited to the crumbling remains of a soft…