ARGIMUSCO TREKKING AT MONTALBANO ELICONA

For the lovers of nature and trekking this tour could be the right choice to discover the “Sicilian Stonehenge” as Argimusco is called. Located in the Natural Reserve of the Wood of Malabotta, this site is characterized for the presence of large blocks of limestone sandstone with the most bizarre shapes and meanings: an eagle, a lion, a skull, a warrior, a praying goddess, a high priest, zoomorphic and anthropomorphic profiles shaped by nature. According the most acclaimed theory, of the professor Gaetano Pantano, the Argimusco it would represent a sort of astronomical calendar. The presence of a rectangular basin on the top of the Goddess Orante, a small cave a few meters from the megalith of the Eagle and a rock with the function of pluviomentro in the center of the area, would suggest the presence of primitive settlements in the area.Obviously this is only a hypothetical interpretation and for this reason the visitors enjoy given their own opinion, as the shadows of the rocks on the ground change in base of the projection of the sun above them.Starting from Messina we will cross the Tyrrhenian coast admiring the beauty of the Aeolian Islands and the small villages situated on this area meanwhile you listen about the history of these places. After 1 hour and 40 minutes we will reach Montalbano where we will stop for a short break in a local cheese factory to taste the famous “provola di Montalbano”. Once we will end our stop we will continue towards Argimusco, located at 6 km away from the center of the village, where we will start our trekking between the megaliths, admiring the beauty of the nature, the landscapes and also Mt Etna. For almost two hours we will try to discover the mystery of this unique place in Sicily and how it was created. Then we will move towards the castle of Montalbano for a short visit ending with a tasting of typical products and house wine in a local restaurant. Our experience it will end in Messina, where from the panoramic point, where we will stop for a few minutes, we will be able to admire the beauty of our city with its monuments and landscapes.