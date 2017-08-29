Welcome to Aeolian Islands
The obvious base is Lipari, the largest and liveliest of the seven islands, but it's by no means the only option. Salina boasts excellent accommodation and good transport links, while Stromboli and Vulcano entertain nature lovers with awe-inspiring volcanic shenanigans and black-sand beaches. Ultra-chic Panarea offers luxurious living at lower prices in low season, while Filicudi and Alicudi have an end-of-the-line appeal that's irresistible for fans of off-the-beaten-track adventure.
Aeolian Islands Day Trip from Taormina
Leave central Taormina by air-conditioned coach and relax on the 1-hour journey north to the Port of Milazzo, just west of Messina. Swap your mode of transport for a motorboat and speed through the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Your destination is Lipari, the largest island in the stunning Aeolian Archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Before docking at Lipari port, hear about pumice production on the island from your host. Most of the Aeolian Islands are volcanic and covered in the pumice stone of ancient eruptions.Step onto dry land and enjoy some free time to sightsee at leisure. Stretch your legs on a stroll around Lipari’s sleepily idyllic Old Town, or perhaps visit Lipari Archeological Museum (own expense). The exhibition space documents life in the Aeolian Islands from prehistoric to classical, and contains interesting displays about the local volcanoes and marine wildlife, too.Enjoy lunch (own expense), and then meet your host to travel by motorboat to the nearby island of Vulcano. Diverting attention away from its smouldering volcanoes – there are three on the island – Vulcano’s star attractions are its mud baths. Perhaps use your time on the island to relax at one of the mud baths, or take a dip in the warm seas and simply bask on the beach.On the way back to Sicily by motorboat, cruise around the island’s coastline, seeing the interesting Grotta del Cavallo (horse cave) and faraglioni rocks jutting out of the turquoise sea. Hop back on board your coach at the Port of Milazzo, and then travel south to Taormina, finishing back at the start point.
Sicilian Countryside Day Trip from Taormina
After a pickup from your Messina province or Taormina hotel by coach, start your full-day tour with a scenic drive through the countryside and the lush green hills of the Peloritani mountain range. Observe the traditional pastoral lifestyle of this part of northeastern Sicily as you pass through typical little villages and enjoy commentary from your guide.Your first stop is a dairy farm, where you’ll see the traditional way of making Sicilian cheese. Enjoy a tasting of the farm's fresh ricotta , paired with chunks of fresh bread. Continue to Montalbano Elicona, a rustic medieval village that clings to a nearby hilltop. Enjoy free time to wander the narrow cobblestone streets, have lunch and perhaps visit the 13th-century castle built by Emperor Frederic II (meal and entrance fee at own expense).In the afternoon, make your way to the Argimusco nature park to see large megalithic rocks from prehistoric times. Travel back in time as your guide shares stories about these fascinating stones, shaped like animals and people.From the lookout point at 4,593 feet (1,400 meters) in elevation, enjoy a magnificent view of Mt Etna, the distant Aeolian Islands and the wooded Peloritani hills below. Then, relax on your journey back to your Taormina or Messina province hotel.
Aeolian Islands 1 day mini cruise from Tropea
The beautiful mini cruise takes you to the Aeolian Islands, which are only accessible by sea. Here you will find landscapes of incomparable beauty such as caves, coves, picturesque bays and cliff, that the nature created with strange shapes. The Aeolian Islands are among the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean Sea. By visiting these islands, you will gain cultural and intellectual enrichment and an unforgettable memory. The mini cruise has the following stops: Stromboli, the mythical fire-breather, consists entirely of a 900 metre high volcano, one of the four active volcanoes in Italy. On the island there are two villages, the bigger one is San Vincenzo and the smaller one is Ginostra, which is a fishing village. Particularly, the island is rich in black sand beaches which are ideal for swimming and relaxing. Lipari, despite the abundance of fashion boutiques, souvenir shops and cafes, maintains its ancient charm. The fascinating nestled houses, the massive castle and the cathedral are perched on top of a natural rock, from where it is possible to enjoy a breathtaking view. Lipari is a very pretty and lively town with narrow streets and old houses. In Lipari it is possible to admire beautiful nature, excellent infrastructures and urban life, which is worshipped by the international jet set. Vulcano, the island of sulfur, has some high cliffs and a wild panorama. This is what makes Vulacano a destination to visit. This rather strong smell is due to the numerous fumaroles which offer mud baths with a strong curative power.
ARGIMUSCO TREKKING AT MONTALBANO ELICONA
For the lovers of nature and trekking this tour could be the right choice to discover the “Sicilian Stonehenge” as Argimusco is called. Located in the Natural Reserve of the Wood of Malabotta, this site is characterized for the presence of large blocks of limestone sandstone with the most bizarre shapes and meanings: an eagle, a lion, a skull, a warrior, a praying goddess, a high priest, zoomorphic and anthropomorphic profiles shaped by nature. According the most acclaimed theory, of the professor Gaetano Pantano, the Argimusco it would represent a sort of astronomical calendar. The presence of a rectangular basin on the top of the Goddess Orante, a small cave a few meters from the megalith of the Eagle and a rock with the function of pluviomentro in the center of the area, would suggest the presence of primitive settlements in the area.Obviously this is only a hypothetical interpretation and for this reason the visitors enjoy given their own opinion, as the shadows of the rocks on the ground change in base of the projection of the sun above them.Starting from Messina we will cross the Tyrrhenian coast admiring the beauty of the Aeolian Islands and the small villages situated on this area meanwhile you listen about the history of these places. After 1 hour and 40 minutes we will reach Montalbano where we will stop for a short break in a local cheese factory to taste the famous “provola di Montalbano”. Once we will end our stop we will continue towards Argimusco, located at 6 km away from the center of the village, where we will start our trekking between the megaliths, admiring the beauty of the nature, the landscapes and also Mt Etna. For almost two hours we will try to discover the mystery of this unique place in Sicily and how it was created. Then we will move towards the castle of Montalbano for a short visit ending with a tasting of typical products and house wine in a local restaurant. Our experience it will end in Messina, where from the panoramic point, where we will stop for a few minutes, we will be able to admire the beauty of our city with its monuments and landscapes.
Private Tour : Hiking Vulcano Island
Discover the best of the Aeolian Archipelago on this private hiking tour. Your guide will take you up the volcano to the crater, where you'll learn about volcanic evolution and eruptions in the area and the gases of this specific volcano. You'll examine and photograph the fumaroles as you make your way to the highest point of the volcano for a panoramic view. After you've examined the volcano in detail, you'll relax at a small local bar, then continue your tour at a mud bath where you'll learn about the healing powers of volcanic mud and give yourself a spa treatment. From here you can relax on the beach, which has hot pockets due to underwater fumaroles.
Private Taormina Wine Tour and Tasting
Through a comfortable private transfer from Taormina, in less than 70 minutes you will reach the winery where the whole experience will take place.You will discover a unique estate that covers over ten hectares on the wonderful and unspoilt headland of Capo Rasocolmo in Messina, dominated by a lighthouse and located just in front of the Aeolian Islands.In this fairy tale location, you will enjoy a unique experience walking through the 'Faro' Doc vineyards and have the chance to taste different varieties of wines (Faro Doc, Inzolia and Idromele). All of this while you admire the beautiful natural scenery all around you.