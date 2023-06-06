Noto

Steps leading to Duomo of Modica.

Matt Munro

Overview

Noto is an architectural supermodel, a baroque belle so gorgeous you might mistake it for a film set. Located less than 40km southwest of Syracuse, the town is home to one of Sicily's most beautiful historic centres. The pièce de résistance is Corso Vittorio Emanuele, an elegant walkway flanked by thrilling baroque palazzi and churches. Dashing at any time of the day, it’s especially hypnotic in the early evening, when the red-gold buildings seem to glow with a soft inner light.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Palazzo Castelluccio

    Palazzo Castelluccio

    Noto

    Abandoned for decades, this 18th-century palazzo found its saviour in French journalist and documentary filmmaker Jean-Louis Remilleux, who purchased the…

  • Basilica Cattedrale di San Nicolò

    Basilica Cattedrale di San Nicolò

    Noto

    Pride of place in Noto goes to San Nicolò Cathedral, a baroque beauty that had to undergo extensive renovation after its dome collapsed during a 1996…

  • Piazza Municipio

    Piazza Municipio

    Noto

    About halfway along Corso Vittorio Emanuele is the graceful Piazza Municipio, flanked by Noto's most dramatic buildings. To the north, sitting in stately…

  • Palazzo Ducezio

    Palazzo Ducezio

    Noto

    Inspired by French palace architecture of the 17th century, graceful, porticoed Palazzo Ducezio is one of architect Vincenzo Sinatra's finest works. The…

  • Teatro Tina Di Lorenzo

    Teatro Tina Di Lorenzo

    Noto

    A swirl of boxes and stuccowork, this petite 19th-century theatre is named in honour of Italian stage and silent-film actress Tina Di Lorenzo (1872–1930),…

  • Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore

    Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore

    Noto

    Situated towards the grand Porta Reale is the Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore. Its recently restored interior is the most impressive in Noto, crowned by…

  • Chiesa di Santa Chiara

    Chiesa di Santa Chiara

    Noto

    Commissioned by the Benedictine order, the Chiesa di Santa Chiara was built by Rosario Gagliardi between 1730 and 1758. You can still see the ornate…

  • Chiesa di San Domenico

    Chiesa di San Domenico

    Noto

    Towering over the tourist office on Piazza XVI Maggio is the 18th-century Chiesa di San Domenico. Considered one of Noto's finest baroque buildings, the…

