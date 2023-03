Towering over the tourist office on Piazza XVI Maggio is the 18th-century Chiesa di San Domenico. Considered one of Noto's finest baroque buildings, the church was designed to a Greek-cross plan by baroque starchitect Rosario Gagliardi, who is reputedly buried here. Inside you'll find some beautiful stuccowork, inspired by St Dominic's devotion to the Madonna of the Rosary.

Adjoining the church is the extraordinary Convento di San Domenico, also designed by Gagliardi.