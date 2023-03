Flanking the architectural jewel box that is Piazza Municipio, this palace dates from the early 18th century. Architect Vincenzo Sinatra had originally designed it as a two-storey affair, with a third level later added in 1800 by its owners, the powerful Sant'Alfano family, one of Sicily's oldest aristocratic families. A new wing was added in the 19th century to accommodate visiting royals Ferdinand II and Maria Theresa.