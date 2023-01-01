Situated towards the grand Porta Reale is the Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore. Its recently restored interior is the most impressive in Noto, crowned by a glorious vault fresco by Antonio Mazza depicting the Holy Spirit's descent. Mazza is also responsible for the church's facade, completed in 1791 and showing influences of a more restrained neoclassical style. The adjoining Benedictine convent offers sweeping views from its bell tower.

The convent's facade is also worth your attention, its rich, high-baroque flourishes best appreciated from Corso Vittorio Emanuele and Via Dogali e Saati.