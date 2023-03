Constructed between 1704 and 1745, this single-nave Franciscan belle is the work of architects Rosario Gagliardi and Vincenzo Sinatra. Step inside to admire Olivio Sozzi's 18th-century paintings Rapture of St Francis and St Anthony Preaches to the Fish, located at the first altar on the left and the first altar on the right respectively. The wooden statue of the Immaculate Conception in the apse dates from the 16th century.