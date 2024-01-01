Whipped up by Neapolitan architect Orazio Angelini and erected in 1838, this neoclassical arch commemorates Noto's loyalty to Bourbon king Ferdinand II during an anti-monarchist revolt that broke out in Sicily in 1837. Symbolic figures adorn the arch, among them a greyhound representing loyalty to the Bourbons.
Porta Reale
Noto
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Parco Archeologico della Neapolis
17.12 MILES
For the classicist, Syracuse's real attraction is this archaeological park, home to the pearly Teatro Greco. Constructed in the 5th century BC and rebuilt…
18.46 MILES
Ragusa Ibla is a joy to wander, its labyrinthine lanes weaving through rock-grey palazzi to open onto beautiful, sun-drenched piazzas. It's easy to get…
16.87 MILES
Built on the skeleton of a 5th-century BC Greek temple to Athena (note the Doric columns still visible inside and out), Syracuse's 7th-century cathedral…
16.94 MILES
The highlight of the Neapolis archaeological area is the Teatro Greco, a masterpiece of classical architecture that could accommodate up to 16,000 people…
16.84 MILES
Syracuse's showpiece square is a masterpiece of baroque town planning. A long, rectangular piazza flanked by flamboyant palazzi, it sits on what was once…
21.46 MILES
Never judge a book by its cover, or a palazzo by its facade. Take the 19th-century Palazzo Bonelli Patanè, its demure neoclassical facade tight-lipped…
0.39 MILES
Abandoned for decades, this 18th-century palazzo found its saviour in French journalist and documentary filmmaker Jean-Louis Remilleux, who purchased the…
17.44 MILES
Located about 500m east of the archaeological park, Syracuse's archaeological museum claims one of Sicily's largest and most interesting collections of…
Nearby Noto attractions
1. Chiesa di San Francesco d'Assisi all'Immacolata
0.08 MILES
Constructed between 1704 and 1745, this single-nave Franciscan belle is the work of architects Rosario Gagliardi and Vincenzo Sinatra. Step inside to…
0.11 MILES
Commissioned by the Benedictine order, the Chiesa di Santa Chiara was built by Rosario Gagliardi between 1730 and 1758. You can still see the ornate…
3. Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore
0.11 MILES
Situated towards the grand Porta Reale is the Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore. Its recently restored interior is the most impressive in Noto, crowned by…
0.19 MILES
About halfway along Corso Vittorio Emanuele is the graceful Piazza Municipio, flanked by Noto's most dramatic buildings. To the north, sitting in stately…
0.19 MILES
Inspired by French palace architecture of the 17th century, graceful, porticoed Palazzo Ducezio is one of architect Vincenzo Sinatra's finest works. The…
6. Basilica Cattedrale di San Nicolò
0.2 MILES
Pride of place in Noto goes to San Nicolò Cathedral, a baroque beauty that had to undergo extensive renovation after its dome collapsed during a 1996…
0.22 MILES
Flanking the architectural jewel box that is Piazza Municipio, this palace dates from the early 18th century. Architect Vincenzo Sinatra had originally…
8. Chiesa di San Carlo al Corso
0.25 MILES
For sublime views of Noto's baroque skyline, climb the campanile (bell tower) at this church on the town's main pedestrian thoroughfare. If you suffer…