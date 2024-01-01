Porta Reale

Noto

LoginSave

Whipped up by Neapolitan architect Orazio Angelini and erected in 1838, this neoclassical arch commemorates Noto's loyalty to Bourbon king Ferdinand II during an anti-monarchist revolt that broke out in Sicily in 1837. Symbolic figures adorn the arch, among them a greyhound representing loyalty to the Bourbons.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ancient greek theater in Syracuse, Parco Archeologico della Neapolis, Sicily, Italy, Unesco world heritage list

    Parco Archeologico della Neapolis

    17.12 MILES

    For the classicist, Syracuse's real attraction is this archaeological park, home to the pearly Teatro Greco. Constructed in the 5th century BC and rebuilt…

  • Ragusa Ibla

    Ragusa Ibla

    18.46 MILES

    Ragusa Ibla is a joy to wander, its labyrinthine lanes weaving through rock-grey palazzi to open onto beautiful, sun-drenched piazzas. It's easy to get…

  • (GERMANY OUT) Syrakus, Ortigia, Dom Santa Maria delle Colonne und Rathaus (Municipio) (Photo by Ihlow/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Duomo

    16.87 MILES

    Built on the skeleton of a 5th-century BC Greek temple to Athena (note the Doric columns still visible inside and out), Syracuse's 7th-century cathedral…

  • Italy, Sicily, Siracusa, Greek theater

    Teatro Greco

    16.94 MILES

    The highlight of the Neapolis archaeological area is the Teatro Greco, a masterpiece of classical architecture that could accommodate up to 16,000 people…

  • Piazza del Duomo

    Piazza del Duomo

    16.84 MILES

    Syracuse's showpiece square is a masterpiece of baroque town planning. A long, rectangular piazza flanked by flamboyant palazzi, it sits on what was once…

  • Palazzo Bonelli Patanè

    Palazzo Bonelli Patanè

    21.46 MILES

    Never judge a book by its cover, or a palazzo by its facade. Take the 19th-century Palazzo Bonelli Patanè, its demure neoclassical facade tight-lipped…

  • Palazzo Castelluccio

    Palazzo Castelluccio

    0.39 MILES

    Abandoned for decades, this 18th-century palazzo found its saviour in French journalist and documentary filmmaker Jean-Louis Remilleux, who purchased the…

  • Museo Archeologico Paolo Orsi

    Museo Archeologico Paolo Orsi

    17.44 MILES

    Located about 500m east of the archaeological park, Syracuse's archaeological museum claims one of Sicily's largest and most interesting collections of…

View more attractions

Nearby Noto attractions

2. Chiesa di Santa Chiara

0.11 MILES

Commissioned by the Benedictine order, the Chiesa di Santa Chiara was built by Rosario Gagliardi between 1730 and 1758. You can still see the ornate…

3. Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore

0.11 MILES

Situated towards the grand Porta Reale is the Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore. Its recently restored interior is the most impressive in Noto, crowned by…

4. Piazza Municipio

0.19 MILES

About halfway along Corso Vittorio Emanuele is the graceful Piazza Municipio, flanked by Noto's most dramatic buildings. To the north, sitting in stately…

5. Palazzo Ducezio

0.19 MILES

Inspired by French palace architecture of the 17th century, graceful, porticoed Palazzo Ducezio is one of architect Vincenzo Sinatra's finest works. The…

6. Basilica Cattedrale di San Nicolò

0.2 MILES

Pride of place in Noto goes to San Nicolò Cathedral, a baroque beauty that had to undergo extensive renovation after its dome collapsed during a 1996…

7. Palazzo Landolina

0.22 MILES

Flanking the architectural jewel box that is Piazza Municipio, this palace dates from the early 18th century. Architect Vincenzo Sinatra had originally…

8. Chiesa di San Carlo al Corso

0.25 MILES

For sublime views of Noto's baroque skyline, climb the campanile (bell tower) at this church on the town's main pedestrian thoroughfare. If you suffer…